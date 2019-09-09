Governor, CM mourn Jethmalani’s death

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his grief and sadness over the demise of veteran Supreme Court advocate Ram Jethmalani, who served as the Union Law Minister and Chairman of the Bar Council of India.

In his condolence message, Mr. Harichandan stated Jethmalani was a legal luminary known for his exceptional legal knowledge and that he made rich contributions to both the apex court and Parliament.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over Jethmalani’s death and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family. Jethmalani will be remembered as a great legal expert who had handled high-profile cases in his long and illustrious career. May his soul rest in peace, the CM stated in his message.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled Jethmalani’s death and said his services as an MP, advocate of the Supreme Court and the Union Minister were unforgettable.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said the nation has lost a ‘legal scholar’ in Jethmalani’s death and that his services as a politician were remarkable and he was a role model for upcoming practitioners of law.