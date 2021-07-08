Governor, CM mourn Dilip Kumar

VIJAYAWADA

08 July 2021 00:32 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, known as the ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’.

“Dilip Kumar was a trendsetter in Indian cinema with his unique style of acting and became an inspiration for generations of actors in the Indian film industry,” the Governor said in his condolences.

He said Dilip Kumar was regarded as one of the greatest actors that the country had ever produced with a career spanning over five decades, and offered his heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the actor’s demise, and said Dilip Kumar had carved a special place for himself in Bollywood by immortalising the role of Salim in Mughal-e-Azam and his stellar performances in films such as Naya Daur, Madhumati, Ganga Jamuna, Shakti.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the death of Dilip Kumar created a void that cannot be filled, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.