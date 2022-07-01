Governor, CM hail launch of PSLV C-53
VIJAYAWADA
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching PSLV C-53 rocket and placing three commercial satellites from Singapore into orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on Thursday.
In his message, Mr. Harichandan appreciated the scientists of ISRO for accomplishing the 55th mission of PSLV and launching the PSLV C-53. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the ISRO and wished success in all its future endeavours.
