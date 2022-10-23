Governor, CM hail launch of ISRO’s heaviest rocket

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 23, 2022 21:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated ISRO scientists on the successful launch of its heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 from Sriharikota on Sunday.

Mr. Harichandan said it was a great achievement for the entire launch vehicle team as LVM3, known as one of the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites up to 8,000 kg, had accomplished the orbit very accurately on its first commercial mission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor said the nation was proud of the achievement of the scientists, and the mission had added another feather in the cap of ISRO.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a statement, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated ISRO for successfully placing 36 satellites into the orbit through LMV3 racket. He wished them many more achievements in future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
satellite technology
ISRO

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app