Governor, CM hail launch of ISRO’s heaviest rocket

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated ISRO scientists on the successful launch of its heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 from Sriharikota on Sunday.

Mr. Harichandan said it was a great achievement for the entire launch vehicle team as LVM3, known as one of the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites up to 8,000 kg, had accomplished the orbit very accurately on its first commercial mission.

The Governor said the nation was proud of the achievement of the scientists, and the mission had added another feather in the cap of ISRO.

In a statement, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated ISRO for successfully placing 36 satellites into the orbit through LMV3 racket. He wished them many more achievements in future.