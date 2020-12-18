Andhra Pradesh

Governor, CM greet ISRO for PSLV launch

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has hailed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successful launch of the PSLV C-50 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota and placing the Indian communication satellite CMS-01 in geosynchronous transfer orbit on Thursday.

Mr. Harichandan said the second successful launch of the PSLV by ISRO scientists after COVID-19 lockdown period was an ample demonstration of their dedication and added another feather to the cap of India's robust space programme.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of PSLV- C 50 and wished them success in all their future endeavours.

