Governor, CM extend New Year greetings

VIJAYAWADA

01 January 2022 01:44 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday greeted people of the State on the eve of the New Year.

In a statement, Mr. Harichandan hoped that the year 2022 would bring cheer, happiness, peace and prosperity to the citizens across the State.

‘Follow COVID norms’

“The New Year gives us a hope to look forward to a bright future, to explore new opportunities and an inspiration to achieve new goals,” he said, and made an appeal to the people to celebrate the New Year at home with their family members and follow the mandatory COVID-19 protocols.

Advertising

Advertising

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the customary practice of prominent persons of the civil society and the general public meeting the Governor in the Raj Bhavan is being done away with this year also.

Inclusive growth

Wishing people a very happy and prosperous New Year, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy hoped that New Year would ring in the chimes of health, happiness and wellness in every family and the State will continue its welfare and development policies for a better future and inclusive growth.