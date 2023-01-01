ADVERTISEMENT

Governor, CM express shock and grief over stampede deaths; BJP demands probe

January 01, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Sunday expressed shock and profound grief over the death of three women in a stampede at a TDP public meeting in Guntur.

In a statement, he instructed the Guntur district administration to extend immediate medical assistance to those who were injured in the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the loss of lives. He instructed the officials to ensure quality medical care to the injured and said the government would stand by the families of the deceased.

BJP State leader S. Vishnuwardhan Reddy expressed grief over the incident and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. He demanded a probe into the stampede, which had come close on the heels of a similar stampede a couple of days ago, in which eight persons had lost their lives. “We witnessed a similar incident a few days ago. Who is to be held responsible for these incidents?” he asked.

He criticised what he called “using the poor and the weaker sections for politics”.

