Governor, CM condole demise of S.V. Prasad

VIJAYAWADA

01 June 2021 23:39 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former IAS officer S.V. Prasad who died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

He said Mr. Prasad had served as Secretary to several Chief Ministers, as the Chief Secretary and State Vigilance Commissioner in united Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Harichandan offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the demise of Prasad. He said Prasad was known for his administrative skills and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Naidu expresses grief

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the death Prasad. In a statement, Mr. Naidu said that Prasad had always stood in the front to lead others in making the government programmes a success. “The demise of Prasad has left a void. He had rendered exemplary services as the former Chief Secretary of combined Andhra Pradesh and as the Vigilance Commissioner. He had played a key role in strengthening the institutions in his capacity as the APGenco Chairman and as the Vice-Chairman of the APSRTC.

Condolences poured in from various quarters on the demise of Prasad. Chief Justice of India Nutalapati Venkata Ramana expressed shock. Recollecting his long association with the former Chief Secretary, Mr. Ramana said that Prasad had led a simple life.