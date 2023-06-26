HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor, CM condole death of IJU leader

June 26, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Ambati Anjaneyulu

Ambati Anjaneyulu

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, in a message on Monday, expressed grief over the death of Indian Journalists’ Union (IJU) steering committee member and Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) honorary advisor, Ambati Anjaneyulu. He died due to an illness at a private hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday night. Mr. Anjaneyulu is survived by wife and two sons. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also condoled the death of the senior journalist. Mr. Anjaneyulu had worked in various organisations and strived for the welfare and rights of journalists, APUWJ leaders said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.