Governor, CM condole death of IJU leader

June 26, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, in a message on Monday, expressed grief over the death of Indian Journalists’ Union (IJU) steering committee member and Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) honorary advisor, Ambati Anjaneyulu. He died due to an illness at a private hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday night. Mr. Anjaneyulu is survived by wife and two sons. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also condoled the death of the senior journalist. Mr. Anjaneyulu had worked in various organisations and strived for the welfare and rights of journalists, APUWJ leaders said.