Governor clears four names for MLC posts

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting a memento to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday.

GUNTUR

14 June 2021 23:23 IST

Thota Trimurthulu, Lella Appireddy, Ramesh Yadav and Moshen Raju selected in Governor’s quota

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday gave his consent to four names —Thota Trimurthulu, Lella Appireddy, Ramesh Yadav, Moshen Raju—for nomination as the members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council in the Governor’s quota.

All four leaders belong to the YSRCP and the decision to nominate them was taken by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The members have either contested in the elections or have worked for many years in crucial positions in the party hierarchy.

Lella Appireddy from Guntur district holds the posts of YSRCP State general secretary and in-charge of the party central office at Tadepalli at present.

Thota Trimurthulu is from East Godavari district, while Moshen Raju (SC) is West Godavari district president of the party.

Mr. Trimurthulu is presently holds the post of party in-charge for Amalapuram Parliamentary constituency. He had won four times from Ramachandrapuram constituency.

The Governor cleared the names after Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy met him at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy met Mr. Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan. The Chief Minister also discussed various issues with the Governor during the 40-minute meeting.