Governor, Chief Minister present YSR awards in Andhra Pradesh

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan presenting the ‘YSR Lifetime Achievement Award’ to Krishna Ella in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the ‘YSR Lifetime Achievement Award’ and ‘YSR Achievement Award’ for 2022 to 30 persons who excelled in the fields of agriculture, art and culture, women and child development, education, media, medical, and industry, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Y.S. Vijayamma, former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s wife and mother of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was the honorary guest on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Harichandan recalled the service rendered to the unified State of Andhra Pradesh by Rajasekhara Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dr. YSR made a permanent place in the hearts of the people of both the Telugu States. He had worked for the development of the agriculture sector and implementation of welfare schemes on saturation basis. He is an unparalleled leader in the country and is remembered for his agrarian and welfare schemes,” the Governor said.

“Dr. YSR had served as an MP for four terms and as an MLA for five terms. The people’s love and affection for him can be gauged from the fact that he won every election he contested. It is a rare achievement in India’s political history,” Mr. Harichandan said.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan presenting the ‘YSR Lifetime Achievement Award’ to Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

He further said the continuation of several welfare schemes by successive governments stood testimony to his vision and foresight.

“Dr. YSR will be remembered for generations to come for his contribution to the development of the State,” he added.

In his address, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Unlike other States, Andhra Pradesh is giving the prestigious awards to even the farmers.”

He said the ‘YSR Achievement Award’ would be given to individuals and organisations doing exemplary work for society.

“The reason for giving these awards is to convey the message that our government is recognising the service of the people, and that the government will be there for such people all the time,” he said.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan presenting the ‘YSR Lifetime Achievement Award’ to actor R. Narayana Murthy in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The ‘YSR Achievement Award’ recipients were Sodem Mukkayya, Addala Gopalakrishna, Muchintala Jayabba Naidu, K.L. Neeraja Mouktika, and Kattamanchi Balakrishna Reddy in the Agriculture category; Naidu Gopi (Gopala Rao), Pitchuka Srinivas, and Shaik Ghousiya Begam in Art & Culture category; a team of Disha police, who included Ravada Jayanthi, Rayudu Subrahmanyam, S.V.V. Lakshmi Narayana, Pudi Hazarathaiah and T. Srinivasa Rao, in Disha Policing category; and P. Dastagiri Reddy in the Education category.

The recipients of the ‘YSR Lifetime Achievement Award’ were K. Viswanath and R. Narayana Murthy in Art & Culture category; T. Manohar Naidu, Vijay Kumar and Shanthi Narayana in Literature category; Sunitha Krishnan and M. Someswara Rao in Women and Child Empowerment category; Anantha Jyothi, D. Vinaya Kumar Reddy and B.V. Pattabhi Ram in Education category; Bhandaru Srinivas Rao, M. Satish Chandar, Mangu Raja Gopal and M.E.V. Prasada Reddy in Media category; doctors D. Nageshwar Reddy (AIG Hospitals), K.I. Vara Prasad Reddy (Shantha Biotechnics), Suchitra Ella and Krishna Ella (Bharath Biotec), C. Pratap Reddy (Apollo Hospitals), and Gullapalli Nageswara Rao (L.V. Prasad Eye Institute) in the Medical category; and Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao (GMR) from Industry category.

Nagendranath, son of film director K. Viswanath, received the award on behalf of his father. Similarly, on behalf of Dr. Pratap Reddy (Apollo Hospitals), the award was received by Dr. Sangeetha Reddy.

The recipients of ‘YSR Lifetime Achievement Award’ were given ₹10 lakh cash prize, YSR bronze statuette, a memento, and a citation, while the ‘YSR Achievement Award’ recipients were given ₹5 lakh cash prize, YSR bronze statuette, a memento and a citation.