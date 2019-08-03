Governor celebrates birthday with students

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan celebrated his 85th birthday with students and differently-abled children on Saturday.

Mr. Harichandan cut the cake, and distributed sweets, chocolates and biscuits to the children and spent some time with them.

When they offered flowers and conveyed their greetings, Mr. Harichandan blessed the children and took photographs with them.

Cultural shows

The Governor, along with his wife Suprabha, distributed clothes and books to the students of various SC and ST welfare hostels. He enjoyed the cultural shows and a Kuchipudi performance by the children on the lawns of Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Harichandan visited Andhra Loyola and KBN colleges, and thanked those who donated blood on the occasion, and planted saplings.

Priests from the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) and the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam performed puja and offered ‘prasadam’ to the Governor.

Earlier, Ministers Vellampalli Srinivas Rao, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani); MLA Malladi Vishnu; Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam; DGP Goutam Sawang; Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao; Additional DG (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyannar; Collector A. Md. Imtiaz; and Durga temple Executive Officer V. Koteswaramma visited Raj Bhavan and greeted the Governor.

Leaders of various political parties, representatives of NGOs, staff of Raj Bhavan, representatives of educational institutions and the Indian Red Cross Society were among those who participated.