Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulates ISRO scientists on successful launch of SSLV-D2 rocket

February 11, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 04:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching SSLV-D2 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), at Sriharikota, on Friday.

The scientists placed three satellites, including Azadi SAT-2, developed by 750 girl students from different places of the country, ISRO’s EOS-07 and Antaris Janus-1, designed by an US-based firm, into the orbit, the Governor said in a statement.

The launch of SSLV-D2 has added another feather in the cap of Indian Space Mission, said Mr. Harichandan and praised the team for their achievement.