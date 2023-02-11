HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulates ISRO scientists on successful launch of SSLV-D2 rocket

The launch of SSLV-D2 has added another feather in the cap of Indian Space Mission, said Mr. Harichandan and praised the team for their achievement

February 11, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 04:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
SSLV-D2 took off precisely at 9:18 hours IST today from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

SSLV-D2 took off precisely at 9:18 hours IST today from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching SSLV-D2 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), at Sriharikota, on Friday.

The scientists placed three satellites, including Azadi SAT-2, developed by 750 girl students from different places of the country, ISRO’s EOS-07 and Antaris Janus-1, designed by an US-based firm, into the orbit, the Governor said in a statement.

The launch of SSLV-D2 has added another feather in the cap of Indian Space Mission, said Mr. Harichandan and praised the team for their achievement.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.