Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan completes two years in office

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan planted saplings on the Raj Bhavan premises on Saturday to mark his completion of two years in office.

Speaking to officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan and office-bearers of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) State Branch who met him on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan said it was a matter of great pleasure to complete two years as Governor and that he could never forget the love and affection showered on him by the people.

He said he received good cooperation from the State government and the entire team of Raj Bhavan in the last two years.

Mr. Harichandan appreciated the IRCS for breaking all records in tree plantation and blood donation and lauded the services rendered by it during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joint Secretary to Governor A. Shyam Prasad, IRCS State branch chairman A. Sridhar Reddy and general secretary A.K. Parida were among those who extended greetings to the Governor.