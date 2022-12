December 21, 2022 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed birthday greetings to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 21. ‘My heartiest and warm greetings to Mr. Reddy on his 50 th birthday,” he said.

“May Lord Venkateswara and Jagannath shower their blessings on you for good health and long life and guide you to lead the State on the path of progress and prosperity under your dynamic leadership,” Mr. Harichandan tweeted.

