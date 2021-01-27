Governor bats for three capitals in R-Day speech

VIJAYAWADA

27 January 2021 00:49 IST

Says development at a single place would lead to regional imbalances

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has reiterated that government is of the firm view that decentralisation of development will usher in balanced development of all regions and the past examples have shown that concentration of development at a singular place will lead to unrest and regional imbalances.

Development will be balanced with Visakhapatnam as Executive Capital, Amaravati being Legislative Capital and Kurnool as Judiciary Capital, the Governor said in his 72nd Republic Day address, which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries attended at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Tuesday.

Mr. Harichandan unfurled the national flag, reviewed the parade led by AP Special Police Battalion IGP Sankhabrata Bagchi and Mangalagiri APSP Battalion DIG G. Vijay Kumar. The Governor received the guard of honour from the contingents.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters for the country and paid homage to them. He called upon the people to emulate the great leaders in maintaining peace and development of the nation.

Welfare schemes

Listing out the welfare schemes rolled by by the government for different sectors, Mr. Harichandan said the government was giving priority for agriculture, education, medical, health, housing, distribution of ration, development of Anganwadi centres, direct benefit transfers (DBT) of pensions, zero per cent interest loans for women groups and other schemes and lauded the government for introducing many welfare schemes for the benefit of poor.

He expressed happiness over announcement of Padma Vibhushan to playback singer S.P. Balasubramanyam, who passed away due to COVID-19 recently. Mr. Harichandan congratulated Padma Shri awardees Rama Swamy, A. Prakasha Rao and N. Sumathi.

Vaccination

The government had effectively handled COVID-19 situation in the State, and had put in place necessary infrastructure and staff for vaccination. In all, 11 lakh doses of vaccine were readied and in the first phase 3.8 lakh health workers, eight lakh other frontline department staff would be vaccinated. Another one crore persons aged 50 and above and those with co-morbidities would be vaccinated, said Harichandan.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Adithya Nath Das, Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, Ministers and other officers participated in the celebrations.

Tableau displayed by various departments explaining the development works being taken up by them in the State attracted the visitors.

The Housing tableau won first prize, followed by Agriculture and Women Development and Child Welfare Department tableaux. Army contingent won prize in the parade and received shields from the Governor.