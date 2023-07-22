Governor bats for ‘Panchagavya’ for quality-yield agriculture

July 22, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Equating cattle to wealth, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer called ‘Panchagavya’ a great medicine made by sage Dhanwanthri that can bring significant improvement in the quality of agricultural yield.

Speaking at the 12th Convocation of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) here on Saturday, he recalled that the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had started promoting the use of Panchagavya since 1998. “Our immunity from diseases, our prosperity, livelihood, organic, eco-friendly, sustainable, low-cost and quality-yield agriculture and pollution-free environment depend, to a very large extent, on our cattle”, he said.

Recalling the great strides made by animal husbandry in the Mauryan age (322–232 BC), Mr. Nazeer pointed out that the first veterinary hospital existed way back during the Ashoka regime. He appreciated the TTD management for supporting natural farming and procuring organic products for making ‘Prasadadam’ at the Tirumala temple. The Governor later presented gold medals to the graduate, post graduate and Ph.D. candidates excelling in their respective domains.

Delivering the convocation address, M.R. Saseendranath, Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, hailed Andhra Pradesh as one of the most advanced states with agriculture practised by over 80% of rural households and with 92.54 lakh families engaged in livestock and allied activities. He called upon the veterinary graduates to inculcate scientific methods and technological innovations to enable the livestock farmers move from subsistence farming to livestock enterprise, thus doubling the farming community’s income as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SVVU Vice-Chancellor V. Padmanabha Reddy said SVVU was the first to introduce an animal ambulance service meant to transport diseased and immobilised animals, a concept that was later adopted by the state animal husbandry department. The varsity had also taken up awareness sessions on livestock and poultry management for farmers at the village-level Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) introduced by the state Government.

The convocation concluded after the Registrar A. Ravi proposed a vote of thanks.