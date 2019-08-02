Governor: AU should take the lead in promoting innovation in R&D

Research and Development (R&D) should be the focus area in all the State-run universities, and Andhra University, the oldest institution in the State, should take the lead, said Governor and university Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday.

Addressing the students and faculty members of the university here, the Governor, who is in the city as part of his two-day visit, stressed on innovation in R&D, and said the Central Government was encouraging such research projects. Mr. Harichandan urged the faculty to inculcate innovative thinking among the students and train them to take up research in new areas, which would benefit the country and society in the long run.

“Universities play a key role in the overall development of the country. Renowned institutions such as AU, whose strong foundation had been laid by stalwarts such as its founding Vice-Chancellor C.R. Reddy and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, have to play a key role in shaping the destiny of the country and society. It is possible only if universities produce good and responsible citizens,” the Governor said.

Digital board initiative

Speaking about digital board initiative of the Central Government, Mr. Harichandan urged the students and faculty members to play an important role in taking education to the doorstep of the masses. “We all should contribute to educating the uneducated masses,” he said.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives on addressing the ecological imbalance, he said, “Pollution and ecological degradation are lurking dangers. If we have to protect our country, mankind, society and the planet, we need to contribute our mite, in whatever way possible.” On occasions such as wedding anniversaries and birthdays, and auspicious days, one can plant at least one sapling, he suggested.

“We can contribute to the health of the planet by taking up such small initiatives,” he said.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated a blood donation camp in AU and visited the Siemens Lab, which was set up by MNC Siemens, for the skill development of students.

Vice-Chancellor (additional charge) P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, Registrar Krishnamohan, Rector Prasad Rao, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and Education Minister A. Suresh were among others present.