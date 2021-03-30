Governor asks sculptor to set up art pieces in Raj Bhavan

VIJAYAWADA

30 March 2021 23:34 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has asked sculptor Padakandla Srinivas to set up a sculpture on the Raj Bhavan premises.

On Tuesday, Mr. Harichandan felicitated Prof. Srinivas, who designed sculptures of animals and other creatures by using scrap metal. Recognising his talent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Mann Ki Baat programme, appreciated Prof. Srinivas, head of the Fine Arts Department at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), in Guntur.

Advertising

Advertising

Prof. Srinivas said that he had arranged models of animals made from scrap iron at different places in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Governor’s Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh and other officers were present.