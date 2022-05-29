Andhra Pradesh: Governor asks doctors to treat downtrodden with compassion

Noted doctors Dr. B. Somaraju, Dr. D. Prasada Rao and Dr. IAV Prasad Lal felicitated

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan appealed to medical practitioners to be compassionate towards the poor and downtrodden while providing treatment.

He was addressing a large gathering of doctors including several cardiologists at the ‘Cardiology Update Summit’ organised by Ramesh Hospitals on the ‘Role of family physicians in the prevention of sudden cardiac death’ on the occasion of completion of 50,000 cardiac procedures in 25 years, on Sunday.

Quoting a story from the Ramayana, Mr. Harichandan said that it is the ‘dharma’ of a doctor who is revered as a god to treat patients fighting for their life.

“Medical practice is a noble profession and doctors should help the society thrive. I appeal to doctors to always have compassion for the poor and the downtrodden, and God will shower blessings on you,” Mr. Harichandan said.

Regarding heart diseases, Mr. Harichandan said that due to increased consumption of processed food and a sedentary lifestyle, the urban population is more at risk of heart ailments than those living in rural areas. Habits like smoking, consumption of alcohol, lack of exercise, and insufficient consumption of vegetables and fruits, are contributing to the rise in cardiovascular diseases, he said.

The Governor lauded the efforts of the doctors and the medical fraternity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The entire medical fraternity and the associate staff have spectacularly fought the pandemic, and the Prime Minister has on several occasions praised the doctors and healthcare workers as the frontline warriors. The contribution of the doctors cannot be forgotten, and the entire nation remains indebted to them. India’s contribution to the world in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic has been unique,” Mr. Harichandan said.

The Governor, along with Ramesh Hospitals chairman M.S. Rama Mohan Rao, and Aster DM Healthcare founder chairman and managing director Dr. Azad Moopen felicitated three noted doctors including Dr. B. Somaraju, mentor and patron of cardiology, AIG Hospitals, Dr. Dasari Prasada Rao, senior interventional and cardiothoracic surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, and Dr. I.A.V. Prasad Lal, senior cardiologist, PL Heart Care, on the occasion for their decades of service in cardiology.

Dr. Somaraju said medicine is supposed to be safe, effective and beneficial to the common public and Ramesh Hospitals has been successfully fulfilling the same for years.

During the day-long summit, several subjects related to sudden cardiac deaths in young patients, the role of telemedicine and others were discussed at length.