Governor arrives in Vizag, visits ENC headquarters

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan arrived here on a two-day visit to the city on Wednesday.

Later, he paid an official visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). The Governor was received by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, at INS Dega, where he reviewed the ceremonial guard of honour.

The Governor later held discussions with Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain at the ENC headquarters, during which he was given a comprehensive briefing on the capabilities of the Indian Navy and the role and responsibilities of the ENC.

Later, the Governor was taken by a boat on a harbour familiarisation sortie, which was followed by a visit to the indigenously built stealth frigate INS Shivalik and a submarine, where he was given a guided tour and an overview of the operational capabilities of the frontline units of the Indian Navy.

Later, the Governor visited Kailasagiri, a tourist spot, and the Telugu heritage centre on it.

He appreciated the heritage centre add said that such facilities should be developed for the benefit of the students. The Governor also visited the City Central Park.