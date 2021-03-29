Governor approves ordinance on State Budget

The YSRCP government has brought out the State budget in the form of an ordinance for the second year in a row. It authorises the government an expenditure of ₹70,983 crore for a few months of the 2021-22 financial year.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Sunday promulgated the ‘Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote-on-Account) Ordinance, 2021’, authorising the government to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of the State for a part of the financial year, from April 1.

Citing elections to the local bodies and the byelection to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat as the reasons, the government did not conduct the mandatory legislature session to pass the Budget before March 31.

After the Cabinet approved the ordinance, it was sent for the Governor’s approval, and the latter promulgated the ordinance.

The TDP took objection to the government taking the ordinance route to pass the budget.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu slammed the government for it, and called it a “very unhealthy practice” that undermined the role of the Legislative bodies, the Opposition, and people of the State.