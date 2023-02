February 21, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Outgoing Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava performed special puja at the Kanaka Durga temple here on Tuesday.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam Trust Board Chairman K. Rambabu and members K. Nagamani and B. Rambabu, and Endowments Department officials welcomed the Governor and his wife with temple honours.

The priests showered ‘Vedaseervachanams’, and presented ‘Sesha Vastram’ and ‘teertha prasadams’ to Mr. Harichandan and his family members.