Governor Abdul Nazeer urges students to gain soft skills, institutions to utilise technology

Published - May 22, 2024 08:01 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer addressing the students during their 8th and 9th convocation at Vikrama Simhapuri University on Wednesday.

Addressing the graduates of Vikrama Simhapuri University in Kakuturu during their 8th and 9th convocation ceremony, here on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer advised the outgoing students to equip themselves with communication and soft skills.

“The skill development initiatives aim to prepare students to become job-ready, and I encourage all students to utilise these opportunities. Our vision of a ‘developed India’ calls for a strategic alignment of higher education courses with the evolving needs of our community and society. The landscape of higher education is constantly evolving, driven by technical advancements, demographic shifts, and changing societal needs,” he said.

Digital transformation

Highlighting the significance of a ‘digital revolution’ in education, Mr. Nazeer said: “To remain competitive and relevant in this digital age, higher education institutions must embrace digital transformation technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

He further emphasised the role of technology in providing high-quality education to students, irrespective of their location. “This is particularly important for students from remote and inaccessible areas. Online teaching and e-learning systems can be used to provide equal educational opportunities to all students,” he added.

On this occasion, G. Sateesh Reddy, Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri, was the chief guest; E. C. Vinaya Kumar, Senior Consultant, Department of ENT, Apollo Hospitals, was given an honourary doctorate. G.M. Sundaravalli, Vice-Chancellor of the university, congratulated all the students who received their degrees from the Governor.

