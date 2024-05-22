Governor Abdul Nazeer urges students to gain soft skills, institutions to utilise technology

Addressing the graduates of Vikrama Simhapuri University in Kakuturu during their 8th and 9th convocation ceremony, here on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer advised the outgoing students to equip themselves with communication and soft skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The skill development initiatives aim to prepare students to become job-ready, and I encourage all students to utilise these opportunities. Our vision of a ‘developed India’ calls for a strategic alignment of higher education courses with the evolving needs of our community and society. The landscape of higher education is constantly evolving, driven by technical advancements, demographic shifts, and changing societal needs,” he said.

Digital transformation

Highlighting the significance of a ‘digital revolution’ in education, Mr. Nazeer said: “To remain competitive and relevant in this digital age, higher education institutions must embrace digital transformation technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

He further emphasised the role of technology in providing high-quality education to students, irrespective of their location. “This is particularly important for students from remote and inaccessible areas. Online teaching and e-learning systems can be used to provide equal educational opportunities to all students,” he added.

On this occasion, G. Sateesh Reddy, Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri, was the chief guest; E. C. Vinaya Kumar, Senior Consultant, Department of ENT, Apollo Hospitals, was given an honourary doctorate. G.M. Sundaravalli, Vice-Chancellor of the university, congratulated all the students who received their degrees from the Governor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.