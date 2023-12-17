ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdul Nazeer to take part in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Tirupati on December 18

December 17, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
MCT Commissioner D. Haritha inspects arrangements at Indira Priyadarshini auditorium in SPMVV university, in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer is all set to participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), here on Monday. He is scheduled to arrive at the Renigunta airport by 10.30 am and reach Sri Padmavati rest house. In the afternoon, he will participate as the chief guest in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a flagship programme that highlights the Union government’s welfare and outreach schemes. After a night stay at Tirumala and offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Monday, he will board a train by evening to reach Vijayawada.

Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D. Bharathi, and Municipal Corporation, Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner D. Haritha, named the event coordinator, discussed the arrangements. Ms. Haritha later inspected the Indira Priyadarshini auditorium on the SPMVV campus, the venue.

MCT Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswara Reddy and Tirupati Smart City Corporation General Manager V. Chandramouli accompanied her.

