‘Government’s responsibility to ensure supply of safe drinking water in towns and villages,’ says Energy Scientist Dr. Calay

November 24, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government should take up the responsibility to supply safe drinking water to people in towns and villages, said Dr. Rajnish Kaur Calay, a scientist from University of Norway.

Addressing a workshop at SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram, organised by the Water and Environment Technology Centre (WET) of the college as part of the ‘Strategic Planning for Water Resources and Implementation of Novel Bio-technical Treatments Solutions and Good Practices (SPRING)‘ project jointly being organised by the research and educational institutions in Indo-European Union nations, Dr. Calay said people should also share the responsibility of ensuring pollution-free drinking water and emphasised the need to scale up pubic awareness on the issue.

WET centre coordinator and SPRING project Principal investigator in the college P. A. Ramakrishnam Raju presided over the session.

Experts in the visitors’ team pointed out that water pollution was a key environmental issue and the EU-funded project SPRING provided an integrated water resource management tool for reliable water supply. The project mainly aimed at improving and developing technologies for the elimination of pollutants from water using a bioremediation approach.

“Successful implementation and demonstration of the developed systems involving all stakeholders would help to achieve wide public acceptance towards reuse and recycling of wastewater through bio-remediation technology,” she said.

The college vice-president S.V. Rangaraju, District Water Resources Executive Engineer Nagaraju Rao, Bhimavaram Municipal Commissioner B. Sivaramakrishna, former Director of Port Trust P. Satyanarayana and others were present.