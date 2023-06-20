Government’s quest for quality education will help students go a long way, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

June 20, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 20 (Tuesday) said his government’s quest for quality had transformed schools and colleges in the State into temples of learning, and it would help the students go a long way in their career.

Addressing a meeting organised to felicitate the State-level toppers in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate examinations as part of the ‘Jagananna Animutyalu’ programme, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy called the achievers “bright minds and shining stars, who are the future of Andhra Pradesh.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that children from the grassroots level studied in the government schools, and emphasised that “we will not allow poverty to stop our children’s education.”

Vidya Kanuka

He said the school kits given to the students under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka were distributed on the very first day of the schools reopening for a fresh academic year.

As many as 42 Class 10 toppers and 26 students from Intermediate, who achieved group-wise ranks, and 20 students from the higher education sector who excelled in different fields were given cash prizes and certificates of appreciation on the occasion.

In all, a total of 22,710 students were felicitated under the initiative at the school, district and constituency levels across the State.

Announcing that the number of girls was higher than boys among the achievers, he said this data should encourage a greater number of parents to educate their girl children.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the students and parents to change in tune with the rapidly-changing education system across the globe.

Reforms

“We have changed the face of education in the government schools with more facilities through Nadu-Nedu, introduction of CBSE syllabus and English as a medium of instruction, printing of bilingual textbooks, giving students access to Byju’s content, distribution of tabs to students of Class 8 loaded with content, appointment of subject teacher from Class 3 and digital teaching from Class 6,” he said.

“To enhance the students’ speaking and listening ability in English language, training is being imparted to Class 3 students in TOEFL certification,” he said, adding, “I assure my sisters across the State that their children will get the best educational opportunities in their Jagan mama’s (uncle) rule,” he announced amidst applause.

He said, to boost the confidence of the students, the government would implement bigger plans in the days to come.

“If circumstances allow, we would want to introduce International Baccalaureate syllabus to produce global leaders from the State.”Y.S. Jagan Mohan ReddyChief Minister

“If circumstances allow, we would want to introduce International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus to produce global leaders from the State,” he said, and urged students not to drop out of education at least till they completed their degree-level course.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar, and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivas were among host of others present.