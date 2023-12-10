‘Governments need to function within the constitutional limits and avoid overreach’

December 10, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Speakers at a meeting organised by the Citizens for Democracy here on December 10 (Sunday) called upon the people to be aware of and assert their rights assured by the Constitution.

In the same vein, they asked the governments in power to stay within the limits and avoid overreach.

At its maiden meeting, the forum said it was formed with the objective of preserving the spirit of the Constitution.

Former chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court M.N. Rao pointed out that the government should keep in mind that it could never amend the Constitution as desired just because of having majority, and its basic structure should be maintained.

Retired IAS officers Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and L.V. Subrahmanyam recalled that the incumbent governments should consciously work towards ensuring the rights of citizens, instead of trampling upon them. They expressed concern over the frequent imposition of Section 30 of Police Act and other measures to muzzle the voice of people as well as the Opposition.

The rule of law should prevail, and the government’s functioning shall be subject to constitutional limits. “No government is permitted to cross the line in the guise of power,” they said.

Former judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and forum’s president G. Bhavani Prasad said the Centre for Democracy had embarked upon the task to bring about a change in the awareness levels of the citizens.

Retired IPS officer M.V. Krishna Rao, forum’s joint secretary V. Lakshmana Reddy and treasurer E. Phalguna Kumar took part.

