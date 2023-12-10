HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Governments need to function within the constitutional limits and avoid overreach’

No government is permitted to cross the line in the guise of power, assert speakers at a meeting organised by Citizens for Democracy

December 10, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Former IAS officers N. Ramesh Kumar and L.V. Subrahmanyam welcoming former chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court M.N. Rao, at a meeting organised by the Citizens for Democracy in Tirupati on Sunday. Former judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court G. Bhavani Prasad is seen.

Former IAS officers N. Ramesh Kumar and L.V. Subrahmanyam welcoming former chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court M.N. Rao, at a meeting organised by the Citizens for Democracy in Tirupati on Sunday. Former judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court G. Bhavani Prasad is seen.

Speakers at a meeting organised by the Citizens for Democracy here on December 10 (Sunday) called upon the people to be aware of and assert their rights assured by the Constitution.

In the same vein, they asked the governments in power to stay within the limits and avoid overreach.

At its maiden meeting, the forum said it was formed with the objective of preserving the spirit of the Constitution.

Former chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court M.N. Rao pointed out that the government should keep in mind that it could never amend the Constitution as desired just because of having majority, and its basic structure should be maintained.

Retired IAS officers Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and L.V. Subrahmanyam recalled that the incumbent governments should consciously work towards ensuring the rights of citizens, instead of trampling upon them. They expressed concern over the frequent imposition of Section 30 of Police Act and other measures to muzzle the voice of people as well as the Opposition.

The rule of law should prevail, and the government’s functioning shall be subject to constitutional limits. “No government is permitted to cross the line in the guise of power,” they said.

Former judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and forum’s president G. Bhavani Prasad said the Centre for Democracy had embarked upon the task to bring about a change in the awareness levels of the citizens.

Retired IPS officer M.V. Krishna Rao, forum’s joint secretary V. Lakshmana Reddy and treasurer E. Phalguna Kumar took part.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / justice and rights / constitution / government / politics / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.