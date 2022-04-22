Government’s inefficiency and police failure evident in hospital gangrape case: Naidu

The incident shows how safe women are in the State, the TDP chief observed

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu speaking after visiting the victim, at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Tension prevailed at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in the city on Friday when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists staged a dharna condemning the alleged gangrape of a woman on the hospital premises, and raised slogans against the government.

The Opposition TDP and ruling YSRCP leaders made a beeline for the hospital and accused one another of being responsible for the inhuman incident.

Though Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, and A.P. Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma visited the victim in the hospital, the security was poor at the GGH.

Ahead of Mr. Naidu’s visit, many party activists gathered at the hospital, staged a dharna at the main gate, and allegedly tried to stop Ms. Padma from entering the hospital.

After his visit to the hospital, Mr. Naidu said that the “inefficiency of the government and failure of the police” was clearly seen in the incident. He demanded that ₹1 crore be paid as compensation to the victim, besides giving her a job.

‘Constitute special court’

“The incident shows how safe women are in the State. The government should constitute a special court to hear the case and award capital punishment to all the three accused,” Mr. Naidu demanded, and announced ₹5 lakh as compensation to the victim on behalf of the TDP.