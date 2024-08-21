‘Governments adopting divide and rule policy to disrupt unity among SCs’

Ambedkar Porata Samiti President Soru Sambayya on Wednesday alleged that both the Union and State governments were adopting a divide and rule policy to disrupt unity among the Scheduled Caste communities. He alleged that the governments were supporting the the Supreme Court’s (SC) order with regard to sub-categorisation of SCs, while maintaining silence over the enhancement of reservations from 15 percent to 25 percent, and reservations in private sector.

Following the call given by Mala Mahanadu and other organisations, a bandh was observed in Vizianagaram, Bobbili and other places. Speaking to media in Bobbili, Mr. Sambayya said that the agitation against the sub-classification would continue since it was a deep rooted conspiracy to create unrest among SCs in the country.

SC/ST Vargikarana Vyatireka Porata Samiti’s district convener Pandranki Venkata Raman and others staged a protest in Vizianagaram RTC complex and halted the movement of buses for four hours on Wednesday morning. He said that the classification was against the guidelines of the Indian Constitution which guaranteed reservation facility for SC/STs.

