Government will walk the talk, Botcha assures ryots

Assuring that the promises made to farmers at Amaravati on development of land taken from them will be kept, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has asked them not to continue to be misled by TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and give up their agitation.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Satyanarayana said the YSR Congress Party had taken a stand on decentralisation of development right from the beginning and even before elections, had its own policy, would not be dictated by the TDP on the course of action to be followed on the Capital.

‘Suggestions welcome’

He said the Cabinet would meet on December 27 to discuss the G.N. Rao committee report and take a decision. The report would be made public in future. The decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting would be discussed in the Assembly. He said the government was open to suggestions on the issue of three capitals, including from the people agitating at Amarvati.

On Mr. Naidu daring the government to order a judicial probe into the allegations of land dealings in Amaravati, the Minister said the proposed allotment of 500 acres to the kin of MLA Balakrishna and including it in CRDA, issuing of a GO on third party buying of assigned lands calling for tenders worth ₹30,000 crore for works in Amaravati just a few months before elections and buying of land by his followers were direct evidence. The Minister accused the TDP chief of using innocent people as a front.

Mr. Naidu himself had stated on Monday that development would not happen merely if the Secretariat and the Assembly were located at a place and if that was the case what was the point of agitating, he asked.

Accusing the Telugu Desam Party of doing precious little for Visakhapatnam, the Minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay the foundation for development works worth ₹1,400 crore during his visit and works worth ₹1,000 crore would be completed in six months.