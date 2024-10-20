ADVERTISEMENT

Government will hold four DWACRA exhibitions in State, says MSME Minister

Updated - October 20, 2024 09:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas addressing the media conference at SARAS exhibition in Vizianagaram which concluded on Sunday.

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Sunday said that the State government would hold at least four mega DWACRA exhibitions in different parts of the Andhra Pradesh for the promotion of handicrafts and other products of artisans.

Addressing the media conference along with Collector B.R. Ambedkar, the Minister said that a mega DWACRA Bazaar would be set up on 10 acres of land in Amaravati to provide greater opportunities for the artisans from different parts of the country.

He congratulated District Rural Development Agency Project Director A. Kalyan Chakravarthi and other officials for the success of SARAS exhibition which fetched around ₹7.2 crore business for the artisans in the exhibition organised in the Mansas grounds during the last ten days. He felicitated NABARD District Development Manager T.Nagarjuna for extending the financial assistance from NABARD for the establishment of SARAS exhibition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US