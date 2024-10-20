GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government will hold four DWACRA exhibitions in State, says MSME Minister

Updated - October 20, 2024 09:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas addressing the media conference at SARAS exhibition in Vizianagaram which concluded on Sunday.

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Sunday said that the State government would hold at least four mega DWACRA exhibitions in different parts of the Andhra Pradesh for the promotion of handicrafts and other products of artisans.

Addressing the media conference along with Collector B.R. Ambedkar, the Minister said that a mega DWACRA Bazaar would be set up on 10 acres of land in Amaravati to provide greater opportunities for the artisans from different parts of the country.

He congratulated District Rural Development Agency Project Director A. Kalyan Chakravarthi and other officials for the success of SARAS exhibition which fetched around ₹7.2 crore business for the artisans in the exhibition organised in the Mansas grounds during the last ten days. He felicitated NABARD District Development Manager T.Nagarjuna for extending the financial assistance from NABARD for the establishment of SARAS exhibition.

