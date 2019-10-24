Government will go by expert panel report on Capital: Botcha

The construction of the new Capital will be based on the recommendations of the expert committee, and the YSRCP government is committed to completing it during its term, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said.

The expert committee would study the report of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee constituted by the Union Government at the time of bifurcation, tour the districts, elicit public opinion and submit its report within six weeks of commencing work, Mr. Satyanarayana said while addressing the media here on Wednesday.

HC location

“A decision will be taken based on the recommendations. The expert committee will also recommend the location of the High Court,” he added.

Rebutting former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s claims, the Minister said that the TDP government had borrowed ₹1.65 lakh crore and kept bills amounting to ₹50,000 lakh pending. It had spent only ₹5,000 crore on Amaravati, that too on temporary constructions.

He alleged that insider trading had taken place in the Capital project with the aim of benefiting the TDP leaders, Mr. Naidu’s relatives and a section close to the TDP.

“We are very clear in our policy on the Capital and people too are clear in rejecting the policy of Mr. Naidu on Amaravati. The new Capital will meet the hopes and aspirations of the 13 districts and five-crore people, and will be one of the best in the country,” Mr. Satyanarayana asserted.

Countering the comments of Mr. Naidu in Srikakulam, the Minister said he could find fault with the new government had kept ready the financial investment required for the Capital.

For developing 15,000 acres to be given to the farmers in the Capital area, ₹16,000 crore had to be spent, the Minister said.

Mr. Naidu should watch his words while addressing the Chief Minister elected by the people, Mr. Satyanarayana said. On JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s criticism against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said it was due to his lack of understanding.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy were present.