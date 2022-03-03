Government will explore all legal options, including approaching Supreme Court, on capital issue: Botcha

‘We are committed to decentralisation and development of all the three regions of the State’

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has said the government is committed to “decentralisation and development of all the three regions” of the State. In the same breath, the Minister has also said the government is committed to implementing the CRDA Act in toto and developing Amaravati.

“The State government will mull all legal options, including approaching the Supreme Court, and continue to hold deliberations across the State over the idea of decentralisation of the functions of the State government,” Mr. Satyanarayana said while addressing the media at the CM’s camp office on Thursday.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the State government to implement the provisions of the APCRDA Act and complete the development works in the capital region in six months.

In this backdrop, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy convened a meeting with the Ministers Mr. Satyanarayana and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and Advocate General S. Sriram.

Mr. Satyanarayana said the State government was committed to acting in accordance with the CRDA act, but would also keep in mind the expenditure involved in the construction of the city.

“We will continue to hold deliberations. We will elicit the opinion of five crore people. Capital is not the sole prerogative of a single community or region. Decentralisation is our policy. Capital is not about the land, it is also a matter of hope and aspiration of five crore people of the State,”’ said Mr. Satyanarayana.