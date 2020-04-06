Government will bring out district-wise crop calendar, says Kannababu

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu on Sunday said that the State government was preparing to bring out a district-wise crop calendar with details of harvesting period of various crops to improve export of the agricultural produce. Addressing the media here, Mr. Kannababu said that the departments of Agriculture and Horticulture had been entrusted with the task of preparing the calendar.

‘Harvesters ready’

“At least 600 crop harvesters are available in East Godavari district for harvesting paddy in the rabi season. A good number of harvesters will be made available in West Godavari district too. The government will declare the crop harvesting charges for timely completion of the activity,” said Mr. Kannababu. The Minister appealed to the farmers to register details of the paddy and maize crop with the village secretariat.

Banana procurement

“The State government is gearing up to procure paddy and maize at the village-level through the Agriculture Department and MARKFED,” he said. On banana procurement, Mr. Kannababu said that the daily procurement of export quality banana by the Marketing Department was nearly 100 tonnes.

“If need be, banana will be traded through the rythu bazaars in the days to come,” said Mr. Kannababu.

“The government is striving to avoid inconvenience in transportation and availability of labour at the chilli market in Guntur,” he added.

“Online trade of mulberry cocoons is being encouraged. Traders from Karnataka and other States have been invited to procure the cocoons by offering the remunerative price of ₹250 to ₹300 per kg as per the grade at the markets at Hindupur, Dharmavaram and Chebrolu in the State,” the Minister said.