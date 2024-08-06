Government will bring advanced technologies for better policing, says Naidu 

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday speaking at the Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat, said the TDP government would bring in advanced technologies that would facilitate the effective functioning of the Police Department.

A total of 15,000 CCTV cameras were installed across the State in 2014-19, but unfortunately, they were rendered useless by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. The present dispensation would examine to what extent those devices were operable and will procure new ones if required, and fix them at strategic locations, Mr. Naidu said.

The Chief Minister said some of the technologies would be deployed for detecting red light violations and wrong-route-driving, checking the parking of vehicles in prohibited places, tracking vehicle number plates, identifying abandoned objects etc.

The CM stressed the need for proper coordination between the Police and Revenue Departments for properly handling land-related disputes. He observed that there was a lot of unrest among the public regarding lands and it should be dealt with the desired sensitivity.

He alleged that the YSRCP government had undermined the system of land records that was well settled and dates back to the British era.

The incident of fire that gutted thousands of files in the Madanapalle sub-collector’s office showed how important documents which are supposed to be in the safe custody of government officials could be destroyed by miscreants and portrayed as an accident.

Mr. Naidu further said Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder was a grave offence in which highly influential persons were involved. They manipulated the investigation and unfortunately, it still remains a mystery, he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim that 36 political murders took place after the NDA partners came to power was a blatant lie. The government would investigate those murders and it would not spare anyone including TDP leaders / activists who might have had blood on their hands, he said.

The slew of criminal cases registered in the last five years would be scrutinized, he stated and called for a foolproof action plan that would ensure peace, with due focus on curbing ganja and drug menace.

