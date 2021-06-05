Government urged to reopen Nellimarla jute factory

Plea to protect interests of 2,000 workers

Several parties, including YSRCP, CPI, Jana Sena Party and several trade unions, have urged the government to take steps for reopening the Nellimarla jute factory immediately.

The management announced a lock-down a week ago owing to drop in production and demand for jute products in the national market. The lock-down shocked nearly 2,000 workers of Nellimarla and other parts of the district.

YSR Congress Party MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu urged District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal to take initiative to hold a meeting between management and workers since lock-down would lead to denial of livelihood for many poor families.

CPI district joint secretary and AITUC district secretary Bugata Ashok alleged that the management had not followed the labour laws while announcing lock-down. “The management is continuing workers aged about 60 years instead of settling their retirement benefits. It has failed to pay gratuity, provident fund and other benefits. It is unwise to blame the senior citizens for the drop in production. The management can appoint new workers while doing justice to the existing workers,” said Mr.Ashok.

Jana Sena Party senior leader Ravikumar Midatana alleged that the government had not taken concrete steps for revival of jute industries in the districts in spite of several representations. “With the closure of jute and other industries, more than 25,000 workers lost their livelihood. The government should make managements clear the dues of the workers. Jute mills located in Nellimarla and other places should be reopened immediately to protect the interests of the workers,” he added.