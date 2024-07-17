Government urged to protect water bodies from illegal occupation, encroachments

Uttarandhra Cheruvula Parirakshana Samithi State president Eswara Prasad and its advisor Hanumanthu Lajapathirai on Wednesday asked the State government to take necessary steps immediately to protect water bodies from illegal occupation and encroachments.

Mr. Eswara Prasad said that over 1,000 water tanks were facing the threat of illegal occupation in the State. Mr. Lajapathirai expressed happiness over the initiative of the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Rural Development for the protection of forests, water bodies and other natural wealth.

He urged the government to launch the ‘Neeru-Meeru’ programme which was a popular scheme during the earlier tenure of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government (2014-19). Mr. Eswar Prasad recommended the government to appoint committees for the protection of tanks in villages so that the water would be available for cattle also. Association leaders M. Krishnamurthy Naidu, Vangala Dalinaidu, Raghu Satya Simha Chakravarthi and others were present.

