Government urged to protect folk arts of North Andhra region

January 28, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Gidugu Ramamurthy Telugu Bhasha and Janapada Kalapeetham president Badri Kurmarao, here on Sunday, urged the State government to take necessary steps for the protection of folk arts in the North Andhra region by providing pension and financial assistance to the artistes.

Vijaya Bhavana president A. Gopala Rao organised the ‘Janapada Sahiti Sowarabham’ to discuss the literature on folk arts. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kurmarao said that Tholubommalata, Dappu, Veera Natyam, Tappeta Gullu, Kommukoya, Jamukula Nrityam and other folk art need to be preserved and protected.

Senior writer Varanasi Venkata Narasimha Murthy hailed Mr. Kurmarao for writing several books including ‘Kalingandhra Janapada Geyalu’ on the folk arts, to enable researchers to know their significance.

