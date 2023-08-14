Government urged to grant probation to village, ward secretariat employees

August 14, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (AP JAC) Amaravati Bopparaju Venkateswarlu on August 13 (Sunday) demanded that the government give a firm assurance on the financial losses incurred by the village and ward secretariat employees on account of delay in the grant of probation to them.

Speaking at the State Executive Committee meeting of the A.P. Village and Ward Secretariat Employees’ Welfare Association held in Vijayawada and attended by the presidents and secretaries of the 26 districts, Mr. Venkateswarlu said the JAC would urge the government to address the issue at the earliest.

He said the authorities concerned should initiate transfer process for the employees working in the Medical and Health, Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture departments in the village and ward secretariats, and implement regular pay scales for the employees appointed on compassionate grounds, besides grant of two notional increments.

He said more than 200 panchayat secretaries (Grade-5) and Village Revenue Officers (Grade-2) could not clear the survey exams, and had been living on a monthly salary of ₹15,000 without completing their probation period for last four years, as the CPT exam, which was supposed to be conducted twice a year, had been held only thrice in the last three-and-a-half years.

Mr. Venkateswarlu appealed to the government to exempt them from the CPT and survey exams, and complete their probation immediately so they would be eligible for regular pay scales.

JAC secretary general P. Damodara Rao and A.P. Village and Ward Secretariat Employees’ Welfare Association State president Arlaiah, general secretary S. Govind Rao, treasurer Bagga Jagadish, vice-presidents G. Jyothi and Ch. Hari, and joint secretary Katta Srinu were present.

