Government urged to establish children reading clubs in all schools

December 01, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Kendra Sahitya Akademi award winner and eminent writer Naramsetti Umamaheswara Rao on Friday urged the government to encourage children literature and get the children involved in literary activities in their respective schools. He said that the government’s support and incentives for publication of books written on children would make many writers come out with good books meant for kids in future.

He congratulated government teacher of Ramabhadrapuram mandal Kilaparthi Dalinaidu for writing and publishing Sirinavvu’ book, a collection of poems which highlighted the importance of Telugu festivals, protection of nature, human values, ethics and others.

Speaking to The Hindu here, Mr.Umamaheswara Rao said that combination of academic studies and leisure reading of books written on morals, ethics, ethics, biographies of great personalities would ensure overall development of children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Teachers have to take the initiative for establishing children reading clubs in their respective schools. It will create enthusiasm among the kids who can be involved in story telling, essay writing and other activities. They can be encouraged to go to libraries regularly during Sundays and holidays so that they would have access with news papers, magazines and other books.,” said Mr. Umamaheswara Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.