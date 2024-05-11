GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government transferred 2,000 teachers illegally after announcement of election schedule: APTF

Published - May 11, 2024 06:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) former united Vizianagaram district general secretary and Human Rights Forum (HRF) convener of both Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram districts, Bankuru Joginaidu, on Saturday alleged that the State government transferred around 2,000 teachers even after the announcement of election schedule, violating all rules and regulations.

In a press release, he said that the teachers were given sealed cover orders, in which they were directed to report on June 4th in the schools where they were transferred. Mr. Joginaidu asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action on School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, who had given those orders at the behest of political bosses.

He said that the several teachers who opposed illegal transfers would approach the court if the controversial orders were not withdrawn immediately. He said that such transfers could be taken up only by the new government through a counselling process.

Andhra Pradesh

