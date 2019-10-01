Andhra Pradesh

Government to raise RTC staff retirement age to 60

Panel for making it on a par with government employees

The Andhra Pradesh government has agreed to ‘enhance the retirement age of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation employees from 58 to 60 years pending formal merger of the establishment of employees with the State government’, according to a Government Order. issued by Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) M.T. Krishna Babu here on Monday.

Detailed study

It was stated that the State government had constituted an expert committee to make a detailed study of various aspects related to its assurance regarding the merger of the Road Transport Corporation with the State government and necessary steps be taken to improve its sustainability within three months.

Recommendations

The committee had submitted its report to the State government on September 3, making various recommendations, including raising the retirement age of APSRTC employees to 60 years on a par with the State government employees.

