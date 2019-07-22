Government to order Vigilance probe into housing schemes

The State government would order a Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) inquiry into alleged misuse of the housing schemes during the previous government’s tenure, said Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatharaju.

Mr. Ranganatharaju was responding to a question by TDP member Anagani Satya Prasad and others during question hour in the Assembly on Monday. He said an amount of ₹ 820.63 crore was pending to the beneficiaries under the Rural Housing Scheme. The issue was under active consideration and the payments would be made in due course, he said.

Intervening, Chintala Ramachandra Reddy and other members of the YSRCP alleged that the housing schemes were mired in corruption during the previous government’s rule. Though there were no constructions on the ground, bills were raised. The Janmabhoomi committees, elected representatives and the AP Housing Board chairman lent their support to the fake bills. A thorough investigation into the execution of the housing schemes and payments was necessary, they felt.

The Minister said it was a fact that the Janmabhoomi committees were root cause of corruption in the housing schemes. The government would order a V&E inquiry as suggested by the members, he added.

The TDP members urged Speaker Tammineni Sitaram that they be allowed to speak on the subject but in vain.

Medical and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said that the government has plans to deploy 104 and 108 ambulances one each per mandal to increase their services manifold. The number of 108 ambulances was increased to 773 from 439. Likewise, the number of 104 ambulances was increased to 274 from 232 in the State. The budgetary allocations for the year 2015-16 were ₹ 53.16 crore; ₹62 crore for 2016-17 for 108 ambulance services. Similarly, ₹46.57 crore was allocated to 104 services during 2015-16; ₹ 64 crore during 2016-17 and ₹64.98 crore during 2017-18.