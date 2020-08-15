Government to launch executive, judiciary capitals at Vizag, Kurnool soon

VIJAYAWADA

15 August 2020 14:38 IST

CM paid tributes to freedom righters, salutes to COVID warriors.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his Independence Day speech, has said that government will start operating from three Capitals in the State soon.

Reiterating his stand on three Capitals, Mr. Reddy clarified that foundation stones for Executive Capital at Visakhapatnam and Judiciary Capital at Kurnool will be laid shortly.

The Chief Minister unfurled the national flag and reviewed the police parade on the occasion of the 74thIndependence Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC) on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

Tableaux of Medical and Health, Education, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Rural Development, COVID warriors, Fire Services and other departments highlighted various government schemes being implemented in the State.

Recalling the services of the freedom fighters, the Chief Minister paid tributes to them. He saluted the doctors, nurses, para-medical and sanitation staff, police, grama and ward volunteers, sachivalayam staff and officers of various departments, who were fighting against COVID-19.

Listing out the schemes rolled out for students, women, old-age and other sections in the society, Mr. Jagan said out of 129 assurances given during elections, 83 were already implemented, 30 were ready for grounding and 39 which were not announced in the manifesto, were being implemented.

He said the State government was mounting pressure on the Centre for granting Special Category Statue (SCS) for AP, and will follow it up continuously. The Chief Minister said Polavaram project will be completed by 2021, and six more irrigation projects will taken up in the State.

Stating that 33% of the population do not have facilities for education even after 74 years of independence, Mr. Jagan said educational institutions were being developed under ‘Nadu-Nedu’, and government is implementing ‘Ammavodi’, ‘Gorumudda’, ‘Vidya and Vasati Deevena’, Fee Reimbursement and introduction of English Medium in all government-run schools under new education policy.

In all, 2,200 ailments were brought under Arogyasri, 1100 ‘104 and 108’ vehicles were launched and all the Primary Health Centres to Government Hospitals were being developed and 16 more medical colleges were sanctioned in addition to the 11 existing colleges in State, he said.

Door delivery of ration will be launched from December this year, and 31 lakh house sites will be registered on the name of women soon. Government has deposited ₹1,100 crore in the accounts of farmers, and 91 lakh women were benefited under ‘Zero’ interest scheme, the Chief Minister said.

Steps were being taken to prohibit liquor in the State and as part of it, 43,000 belt shops have been removed, and licenses to 4,300 permit rooms were cancelled and the number of liquor shops were decreased by 33%, he said.

Priority has been given for SC, ST and BCs in the Assembly and in allocation of nominated posts, Focus was laid on skill development centres and growth of MSMEs, Mr. Jagan added.

Chief Secretary Nilam Swahney, Director General of Police D. Gauam Sawang and other officers participated.