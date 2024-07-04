Government to constitute Anti Narcotics Task Force to eradicate ganja from Andhra Pradesh

The five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee on drugs and ganja menace in Andhra Pradesh has suggested constitution of an ‘Anti-Narcotics Task Force’ (ANTF).

The committee, chaired by Home Minister V. Anitha, conducted its first meeting at the Secretariat in Amaravati on July 4 (Thursday).

The other members of the committee were Ministers Nara Lokesh (Human Resources Development), Kollu Ravindra (Excise), Satya Kumar Yadav (Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education), and Gummadi Sandhya Rani (Women & Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare).

Addressing the meeting, Ms. Anitha and Ms. Sandhya Rani said the committee suggested a 100-day short-term action plan and a two-year long-term action plan to eradicate ganja from the State.

As a part of it, the ANTF would be constituted in the next few days, which would be headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police. It would have sufficient strength.

As per primary information available with the police and other departments, ganja was being cultivated in an extent of more than 5,000 hectares, Ms. Anitha said. The government would discourage those cultivating ganja at the seed-sowing stage itself, she said. The growers generally plant saplings in August, she added.

Explaining the enormity of the menace and the need to deal it with an iron fist, Ms. Anitha said she was aghast on coming to know that a seven-year-old boy had turned a consumer.

The YSRCP government had not directed the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to act tough on ganja for two years initially, leading to its massive cultivation in the State, the Home Minister said.

Stating that about 80% of remand prisoners in jails were tribals, the Home Minister said they were not the real culprits. She advised tribal people against participating in any activity related to ganja, including its cultivation, supply, or consumption.

Ms. Sandhya Rani said the previous government had discarded 16 welfare schemes meant for tribal welfare without providing them an alternative. Taking advantage of the situation, non-locals, who were involved in ganja trade, started exploiting the poor tribals by offering them money, she alleged.

The Minister said the government would make education mandatory up to 12 standard for tribal students as youngsters were turning ganja peddlers.

She said ganja was being cultivated on forest lands given to the poor tribals for cultivating coffee, pepper, turmeric, and other products.

Ms. Sandhya Rani said the government, through the ITDA, would supply seed and machinery, and offer subsidies to the tribals. She urged the the tribal people to live a peaceful life, without falling into the trap of the drug smugglers.

