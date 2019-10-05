Government to approach APERC for nod to review PPAs

The power distribution companies (DISCOMs) are in the process of approaching the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) with a plea to accord permission for a review of the wind and solar Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) as directed by the High Court. Some aggrieved parties have already raised objections on this matter before the APERC and sought justice.

They say that the government is supposed to route its proposal to review the PPAs to bring down the tariffs instead of getting the issue examined by an expert committee and authorising it to directly negotiate with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Six-week deadline

The High Court struck down the controversial government order in September last week and asked the APERC to sort out the issue within six weeks.

“The government will make a formal request to the APERC to take a relook at the tariffs in view of the huge burden being imposed on the exchequer,” Energy Secretary N. Srikant told The Hindu. “The government will pay the producers ₹2.43 or ₹2.44 per unit during the interim period as per the High Court order. Irrespective of the agreement on reducing the tariffs or disagreement between the government and IPPs, the APERC has to give its nod,” he said.

Meanwhile, the power utilities are trying to get the IPPs to reduce tariffs so that the DISCOMs would recoup some losses.

Centre’s warning

It may be noted that the Union Minister of State for Power R.K. Singh has already cautioned the State government against review of the PPAs which have a validity for 25 years.

However, the government went ahead with the review of PPAs, asserting that it had the right to do so and moreover, it was being done in the public interest.

“The net loss on account of excess renewable energy that was tied up through the PPAs was put at a staggering ₹2,300 crore in the 2018-19 financial year alone. Therefore, it is absolutely within the State’s right to review the agreements,” said APSEB Engineers’ Association president M. Vedavyasa Rao.